Beer Barn suspends operations in honour of Sound Engineer killed by okada riders

Beer Barn, the highbrow pub in the Lekki area of Lagos, has suspended operations in honour of David Sunday Imoh, the sound engineer killed recently by irate commercial motorcyclists.

The management of the pub said it took the decision to suspend operations because “it shares in the grief of Imoh’s family and friends.”

It also reiterated its support for the efforts of law enforcement agencies investigating the circumstances that led to Imoh’s death as a means of ensuring that justice is done.

Imoh was a sound engineer attached to a musical band contracted to perform at Beer Band on the day he was killed by motorcyclists, following what was said to be a dispute over the fare for a motorcycle ride.

His colleague in the band, Philip Balogun, narrowly escaped death when policemen invited from Maroko Police Station arrived to disperse the angry crowd. This was after the leisure facility’s internal security and the Rapid Response Squad it invited were unable to put the situation under control.