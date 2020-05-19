Ailing former Super Eagles defender, Sunday Eboigbe, may soon be back on his feet following the intervention of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, and Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shuiabu, to raise a team of medical experts to look into his medical condition.

The defender had been bedridden as a result of a strange ailment that had made it impossible for the ex-Bendel Insurance of Benin player to use his limbs.

His plight had attracted the attention of the Minister who sent a staff of the Ministry to hand him some cash and also ascertain areas of further assistance.

After due consultations, the Minister contacted the Deputy Governor, who then raised a medical team to do a proper evaluation of the state of health of the ex-player.

A medical team visited Eboighe at his Benin City residence on Monday for proper evaluation and will soon commence treatment to get him back on his feet.

The Minister promised to pick the medical bill of the former International.

Eboighe, who played alongside the likes of Bright Omokaro, Stephen Keshi, Augustine Eguavoen and Friday Elaho among others, was a member of the Morocco ’88 and Algiers ’90 Nations Cup Super Eagles team.

The poor welfare of ex-internationals had prompted the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to request the Nigeria Football Federation to come up with welfare incentives for injured and sick ex-international footballers.