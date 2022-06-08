Become the next success story, by Yemi Adetayo

Napoleon Hill believed that you can achieve whatever you believe you can. The first time I read that I thought he must be kidding. I even thought that it could be possible in the United States but not in Nigeria. To prove my point, I did a four-year research and found out with shock that anyone can actually achieve whatever they want to achieve, if they really want to. Meaning, your success or failure is your making. Obstacles can be knocked off, challenges can be yanked off, until you emerge a success.

The Nigeria economy is a tough one but people are making it big eversyday. The government policies are not perfect but businesses are still thriving. What I observed was that those that made it in Nigeria are still human, born of a woman, they did not drop from heaven. I discovered three basic decisions this people made.

First, they decided what business they wanted to succeed at, they found out what it takes to succeed at it and then, they set out to do all it takes to succeed. The third decision is what separated the success stories from the others that failed.

The reasons they succeeded can also be attributed to: patience; perseverance and tenacity. These qualities stemmed from a resolution to make it at all legal costs. If others can make it here in Nigeria so can you. I have heard stories of people who started their business with millions of naira and crashed out of business within months. I have also heard and witnessed stories of entrepreneurs who started with nothing aside their knowledge and tenacity and they not only succeeded they grew up very fast.

There is this particular story of a dejected medical doctor who gave up on life when he could not get a job. His pastor challenged them in church to start something and he resolved to be successful. He started a mobile clinic and within three years grew a big and first growing hospital. He had over twenty staff working for him including five medical doctors.

Quitters don’t have stories to tell because they gave up on life, winners didn’t quit that’s why they are called achievers. Your story won’t be heard until you stay put and do all you can to succeed. You have to make a firm resolution that whatever happens you will not give up. Tell me of the entrepreneur who did not have a problem at the start up, I will showed you a failed business. There must be challenges and only winners persist.

Read stories, study biographies. Don’t strive to start your business where your vision is to take you. Tough times they say never last, only tough people do. Tough times are like the night, they last only for a period and give way to dawn of a new day in a matter of time. As the clock ticks, your success story is just around the corner. If you must start, please resolved not to stop until you succeed. To me, determination is decision to succeed and never quit.

Don’t allow anything stop you. As long as there is life, my friend there is hope. You must not give up until you win. Remember those that are making it did it did not drop from heaven; they are born of a woman just like you. You must stay on to become a success story tomorrow. I believe you will make it, I believe in you! You will succeed!

Yemi Adetayo can be reached at: [email protected]