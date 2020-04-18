Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is back in training.

Alisson has begun following a training programme in line with the rest of Liverpool’s first-team squad as he steps up his recovery from a hip injury.

Liverpool’s goalkeeper coach John Achterberg told the club website: “[Alisson] sent videos, doing some jumping and exercises. Obviously, we were working with him until the lockdown and he was basically fit.

“Now it’s for him to maintain it in the house, like the other goalkeepers.

“They all get their programmes from the fitness department so they will do the job and the work to try to stay as fit as they can, like all the other players as well.”

—