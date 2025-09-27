Beats of Unity: Canada hosts historic 2025 Pan-Afrikan Drum Festival with royal grandeur

Canada was set alight with rhythm, colour, and cultural pride as the 2025 Pan-Afrikan Drum Festival unfolded in grand style across Brampton and Etobicoke.

The event, now in its third edition, became more than a cultural gathering, it was a movement, a living testimony to the resilience of African heritage in the Diaspora and its power to unite communities across continents.

The festival was born from a vision: to preserve and promote African cultural traditions through the universal language of drums. Over time, that vision has evolved into a continental showcase of heritage, creativity, and empowerment.

In 2025, the event achieved new heights, blending African traditions with multicultural expressions while creating space for dialogue, youth empowerment, and intercultural diplomacy.

The festivities began at the Hilton Garden Inn in Brampton with the Youth Empowerment Program, a vibrant prelude to the weekend’s cultural crescendo.

Organized by The Drum Online Organization (Pan-Afrikan) in collaboration with the Global Forum for Human Rights and Sustainable Development, the program brought together mentors and young leaders in an atmosphere charged with hope.

Here, conversations on leadership, education, self-expression, and financial independence were not abstract theories but practical dialogues designed to inspire the next generation. The Youth Empowerment session was coordinated by Folasade Akanni, and she ensured that the voices of youth were not only heard but celebrated.

Distinguished speakers underscored the importance of combining cultural pride with innovation. Prof. Francis Fasanu, Senior Lecturer at Sheridan College, challenged youth to see heritage as a springboard for global relevance rather than a relic of the past. Dr. Abiodun Bakare, representing UWORK, USA, injected energy into the discussions as both speaker and moderator. Adding a practical edge, Madam Kehinde Okoroafor, founder of MakeMe Elegant (Nigeria), led sessions that armed participants with real-world skills to confront everyday challenges. The day ended with young attendees emboldened, equipped, and ready to lead with confidence.

If the first day was a spark, the following day was a blaze. The Grand Finale, held at the Emerald Banquet Hall in Etobicoke, was nothing short of regal. The venue glittered with cultural elegance, alive with the anticipation of guests who arrived from across Canada, Nigeria, and beyond. The Grand-Finale was declared opened by Consul-General of Ghana High Commission In Canada, Peter Kobina.

The highlight of the evening came with the majestic entrance of Her Regal Majesty, Olori Ambassador Temitope Enitan-Ogunwusi, Queen of the Ooni of Ife, who was received with thunderous applause. Her presence elevated the festival to a royal spectacle. Accompanying her were distinguished monarchs such as Oba Babatunde Tokunbo Awosunle, Elejesi of Ejesi, and Oba Olusegun Aderemi, Atayero of Aramoko Ekiti, among others. Their attendance symbolized the deep cultural and spiritual roots binding Africans at home and abroad.

But the festival was not only about royal splendour; it was also about intercultural exchange. The Pan-Afrikan Drum Festival team dazzled the audience with pulsating rhythms drawn from West, South, and East Africa, while the Punjab Di Virasat Cultural Troupe introduced South Asian traditions of drumming, music, and dance. Their performances underscored a powerful truth: cultural strength is magnified when diversity is embraced. The Funky Cultural Troupe of Toronto added local flavour, while a fashion show and dance competitions further energized the evening.

The message was clear, this was not just a festival of African heritage but of global unity, where boundaries dissolved, and humanity danced to a shared beat.

In his address, Prince Segun Akanni, Chief Host and Convener of the festival, expressed gratitude and optimism: “We are determined to keep building bridges, empowering youth, and celebrating the greatness of Africa, one beat at a time.” He went further, unveiling an ambitious plan for the establishment of an African Cultural Village (ACV) in Toronto during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With FIFA’s approval, the project aims to showcase African drumming and dancing during the tournament’s opening and closing ceremonies, a bold step in taking African heritage to the world stage.

The festival’s impact did not end with the final drumbeat. Two days after the Grand Finale, Prince Akanni led a high-powered delegation to visit Mayor Patrick Brown of Brampton. The courtesy call was both a gesture of respect and a step toward deepening cultural diplomacy. During the meeting, Akanni proposed that the Ooni of Ife confer a Chieftaincy title on Mayor Brown in recognition of his unwavering support for the Black community in Canada. The delegation, which included royal fathers, cultural leaders, and entrepreneurs, was honoured with certificates of recognition, further cementing bonds of friendship between Canadian and African communities.

The festival also received an outpouring of goodwill messages from global leaders. Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada praised the event as an opportunity for Canadians to learn more about African traditions. Ontario Premier Doug Ford lauded the contributions of African Canadians to the province’s growth, while Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown both emphasized the festival’s importance in shaping inclusive communities.

From Nigeria, Ambassador Abba Kawu Zanna, Acting High Commissioner in Canada, described the event as cultural diplomacy at its finest. The Ooni of Ife, Ojaja II, in his royal address, commended Prince Akanni for his dedication to preserving Yoruba and African culture abroad, calling the festival “a platform for global cultural exchange.” Meanwhile, Otunba Biodun Ajiboye, Executive Secretary of Nigeria’s National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), affirmed the federal government’s support, stressing that culture is not just entertainment but the soul of a nation.

The 2025 Pan-Afrikan Drum Festival, therefore, resonated far beyond the walls of its venues. It was a declaration of cultural resilience, a celebration of identity, and a bridge between continents. In every performance, speech, and connection, the ethos of The Drum Online Organization was affirmed: “Our cultural strength has always been derived from our diversity of understanding and experience.”

The presentation of the Awards of Excellence was coordinated by the representative of Osun State Governor, Hon. Moshood Olagunju Osun State Commissioner for Youth, popular Nollywood Actor, Muyiwa Ademola and Prince Julius Ojo, Founder of Julicare Foundation

As the curtains closed, what remained was not silence but echoes , echoes of drums that spoke of unity, empowerment, and hope. The beats will linger long after, reminding the world that the drum is more than an instrument. It is the heartbeat of a people, the rhythm of a continent, and the sound of a future where cultures stand side by side, stronger together.