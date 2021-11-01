Beach Soccer Worldwide invites Nigeria to Dubai events

Beach Soccer Worldwide (BSWW) has invited the Coordinator of Nigeria Beach Soccer League, Mallam Mahmud Hadejia to a series of events taking place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2nd – 6th November 2021.

Hadejia, who is also President of the African Beach Soccer Union, will attend high-level Beach Soccer Workshop, launch of the Beach Soccer 2022 Season Calendar and Beach Soccer Stars Global Awards presentation all scheduled for the storied commercial capital of the Emirates.

A letter personally signed by the President of Beach Soccer Worldwide, Joan Cuscó, read: “Let me inform you that the Tecnotree Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai 2021 to be hosted from 2nd to the 6th of Novermber and the Beach Soccer Stars 2021, to be hosted on the 6th November of 2021 are the next Beach Soccer events to take place this year and both will be organized in the city of Dubai (UAE).

“Beach Soccer Worldwide kindly invites you to come and represent African Beach Soccer Union to talk and discuss about the next calendar of 2022. It will be our honour to count on your presence.”

Hadejia and his team in the Nigeria Beach Soccer League have been working assiduously to see that the Nigeria Football Federation returns the Beach Soccer National Team to international competitions, through excellent promotion of the game on the home front, and taking the league round different corners of the country to create much-needed awareness, passion for the game and discovery of new players.