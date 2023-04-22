Be sincere with customers, actress, Mary Njoku, urges skin products dealers

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Mary Njoku, has urged skin care products sellers to be sincere with their products for the good of their customers.

“This is because your (sellers’) insincerity on any products can simply be categorised as ‘fraud,” Njoku, a renowned actress, gave the advice on her Instagram page on Friday.

“If sellers of such skin care products are sure of their effects, they should show their real faces, rather than being dishonest to their customers, not bearing in mind the consequences.

“I just walked past a ‘premium glow’ cream seller/user and what I saw baffled me.

“We are all aware of the economic hardships in the country, but that is not a licence for any citizen to engage in fraud or cheating to make ends meet.

“People should learn to do genuine businesses that could bring in good profits and God’s blessing than incurring curses and condemnation, ” she advised.

The actress said that skin was very sensitive; therefore, sellers of skin products should learn to be honest with customers.

She, however, commended those genuine beauty products sellers out there, for their honesty and urged them to keep to their sincerity for the betterment of humanity.

According to her, “Anyone who sells skin care products and uses filters for his/her promo videos and images is being fraudulent.”

Njoku is a Nigerian actress, film producer and Director General of the award-winning Lagos-based film house, “ROK Studios”, in Nigeria, which was recently acquired by French TV giant, CANAL+.

She produced and starred in “Thy Will be Done”, “Husbands of Lagos,” among others as well as starred and directed ‘’Single Ladies’’ and ‘’Festac Town’’.

The actress has contributed to the growth and development of the entertainment industry in many other numerous ways.