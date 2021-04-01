As the nation celebrates Easter, the FCT command of the Nigeria Police enjoined residents to report all suspicious movements to security operatives.

This was as it announced that proactive measures have been put in place, especially at strategic places such as recreational parks/centres, worship centres and major highways, to ensure that residents of the capital territory enjoy a hitch-free Easter celebration.

This was disclosed in a statement by the command’s public relations officer, ASP Mariam Yusuf.

She said the Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, has ordered uninterrupted motorized/foot patrols, diligent stop/search operations and coordinated intelligence-based crime fighting strategies within the FCT during the celebration.

“On this note, the command wishes FCT residents a Happy Easter celebration and implores them to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883 and to report the conduct of police officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number :09022222352,” the statement reads.