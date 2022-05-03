Be security conscious, APC National Chairman advises Nigerians 

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, National Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) has advised Nigerians to be security conscious.

He gave the advice shortly after a courtesy visit to the Emir of Keffi, Dr Shehu Chindo-Yamusa at his palace in Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State on Monday.

“We have the responsibility as government to take care of the citizenry’s security but security is everybody’s business.

“If anyone is doing anything wrong, you have the responsibility to report to the nearest authority.

“If you keep quiet, you are endangering the peace and tranquility of the country and your family.

“You allow one little thing to happen and you don’t know how it will go. So everyone should see himself or herself as agent of security in this country,” he said.

He also appealed to Nigerians to shelve their differences, be law abiding and love themselves, irrespective of their religious or tribal differences.

“I enjoin Nigerians to love their neighbours as they love themselves as ordained by the holy books.

“If we abide by those simple divine instructions, we will have tranquility and we will have stability and we will witness rapid development in the country,” he said.

The APC Chairman expressed gratitude to God for the state of Nigerians who were able to carry out the 30 days Holy Ramadan fasting, and celebrate the Eid-El-Fitr in good health.

The Emir, Dr Shehu Chindo-Yamusa, lauded the people of Keffi Emirate and Muslims across the country for the successful completion of the holy Ramadan fasting.

He also called Nigerians to be proactive with regards to security and their active participation in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The traditional ruler also stressed the need for farmers in the emirate to go to their farms since the rainy season had commenced.