Be ready for rapture, Anglican cleric urges Christians

Anglican cleric in charge of the Church of The Pentecost Awka, Anglican Communion, Diocese of Awka, has charged its parishioners to be rapturable.

The Vicar, Venerable Ekene Nwafor urged the faithful to live incorruptible and undefiled life in order to fit into God’s desire for man.

Nwafor gave the admonition during a sermon, titled: “Christians Living Hope ” on Sunday in Awka, drawn from 1st Peter 1 verses 3 to 4, “blessed be God our Lord Jesus who through mercy gave us a lively hope by the resurrection of Christ.

“In verse 4, Christ has offered an inheritance incorruptible, undefiled and that fadeth not away reserved in Heaven,” he said.

Nwafor said that Christians can live above sin through the power of God gained through faith unto salvation that would be revealed in the last time.

He said that living a holy life is possible once the life of faith is increased in the daily living of Christians, then temptation would be overcome.

Nwafor said that the carnal mind is enmity against God, for “it is not subject to the law of God so those in flesh cannot please God.”

He reminded the faithful that anyone who claims to be a Christian and still lives ungodly life is a cheat.

“Be warned that even if you do a lot of service in the household of God, it is of no value to such a believer.

In the Holy Bible, Romans 8, verse 8, said they that are in flesh cannot please God,” he said.

Nwafor encouraged the faithful to ask for God’s grace to live like the word has commanded and enjoy God’s favour to live godly.

“The three fold of the Holy spirit which is to reprove the world of sin, righteousness and judgment, would make great meaning to them that fear God,” he said.

He reiterated that the Bible, in Galatians 5, verse 16, has assured that if Christians walk in the spirit and do not fulfil the lust of the flesh, they will be true Christians who strive by help of Holy spirit to live right.