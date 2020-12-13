Evangelist Emmanuel Akeredolu, the minister in charge of Christ Apostolic Church, Oke-Isegun in Ilorin, has admonished journalists in Kwara to be carriers of good news.

Akeredolu, who was represented by Pastor Ayo Olorunleke gave the charge at the 2nd Nigeria Union of Journalists, Kwara chapter’s Christmas carol held in Ilorin on Sunday.

The cleric urged journalists to focus on news that will build rather than destroy the nation.

He said that Christmas was aimed at providing an opportunity to celebrate God’s unconditional love for man.

“Man’s love is conditional but God’s love is unconditional and this is the main reason of the Christmas celebration.

“God’s unquantifiable gift to man; the gift of Jesus Christ is a gift that can’t be measured and so it deserved to be celebrated now and always.

“If God can give us his son, there’s nothing he cannot give to us.

“Jesus arrived with a joy that the world can’t give and can’t take.

“This is why the people of Christ are one of the most excited people on the earth,’’ he said.

The Chairman, Kwara Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Evang. Timothy Opoola, who represented the Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi, expressed joy at the success of the programme and urged the NUJ to keep up the good work of propagating the good news.

Also speaking, Pastor Oluwole Osundeyi, who represented the Commissioner for Communication, Harriet Afolabi-Oshatimehin, urged journalists to rededicate themselves to ensuring a peaceful and harmonious society through promotion of edifying news.