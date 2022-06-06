Be careful what you expose your children to, by Jacob Kehinde Iroko

Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it – Proverbs 22:6 (KJV). Teach your children right from wrong, and when they are grown the will still do right – Proverbs 22:6 (CEV). Teach children how they should live, and they will remember it all their lives – Proverbs 22:6 (GNBDC). The disciple is not above his master but every one that is perfect shall be as his master – Luke 6: 40 (KJV).

Are student better than their teacher? But when they are fully trained, they will be like their teacher – Luke 6:40 (CEV).

No pupil is greater than his teacher, but every pupil, when he has completed his training, will be like his teacher – Luke 6:40 (GNBDC).

Everybody’s life worth is dependent on the level of instruction and information that he has acquire in life. Man is an embodiment of his thought and beliefs, both are formed from the education and exposure that one is privileged to acquire.

Training is not what one acquires when he is an adult but what one is exposed to from childhood. Every vice that we see today didn’t just happen today. It never just occurs like from the blues, it was a combination of so many neglects and wrong information passed to our young ones, now they are old and are exhibiting what we taught them.

The whole world is suffering from the wrong information and distorted information that was imbibed in our children when they were young. And today, the walk in it without departing from it.

We should be very careful of what we expose our children to and how we expose them to those education and information. It is not every trending thing is right for your children, be intentional about their upbringing. Teach them right from wrong so that when they grow they won’t be a problem to the society.