BDSM! Yay or Nay?, by Tiwa Says

I hope it’s been a fulfilling week for you, it’s been awesome on this side.

I know you are wondering at my title…remember I mentioned that this year we are going to break boundaries, even in the bedroom.

So relax and keep an open mind.

Some of us would have seen the movie: “Fifty shades of Grey.” The movie explores the act of BDSM. You should give it a watch.

BDSM is an acronym for Bondage and Discipline, Dominance and Submission and Submission and Masochism.

Yeah, I can imagine where your mind is going, but did you know it is said to be one of the most intense sexual experience you will ever have?

There are a lot of misconceptions out there about BDSM. One is that it is all about punishment and submission. It is not for normal people, etc.

BDSM is really all about roleplaying between partners. Toying with small amounts of BDSM allows you to explore your kinky side.

It is not abuse or something that emanates from domestic violence. Engaging in it does not mean you enjoy abuse or that something is wrong with you. It’s just another aspect of sexuality that is worth exploring.

It is important though, to do some research before you get into it fully.

To introduce BDSM into your sex life, you can start with the simple things.

Here are a few ideas:

Start slow and build up: It is important to do a little at a time and not rush into things. You could start by spicing things up with a little spanking or blindfold. It can be overwhelming to try a lot of new things if you or your partner don’t know how you will respond to them yet.

Set boundaries and a safe word: It is important to agree on a safe word that would be used to signal to your partner that you are uncomfortable with whatever is going on and you want to stop.

You should talk about what you are willing to do and how far you are willing to go. This should be agreed on before you engage.

Don’t be afraid to act: Bring your fantasy to life! Enjoy the role-playing. It can be fun being someone else for just a little while and acting out all your desires with your partner.

Sex is meant to be enjoyed and there’s nothing wrong with exploring new ways of making it more pleasurable. As long as it’s within safe boundaries. Feel free to indulge without fear of judgement.

You should know that not all BDSM activities has to end in sex. It can be used to build up excitement for the main thing.

So throw your inhibitions out of the window and start exploring.

