BBTitans: Marvins warns Blue Aiva not to touch his penis

Big Brother Titans housemate, Marvins, has told fellow housemate, Blue Aiva, not to touch his penis.
Aiva made a move to touch Marvins’s lower body, and the latter gave the warning, saying she should not do that.
He said: “You can’t touch here.
“I’m reserving it for my girlfriend.”
Following his response, Aiva curiously inquired: “So you have a girlfriend?”
Marvin retorted: “I didn’t get in here single.
“She’ll get jealous and hurt if I try anything because she’s watching me.
“Right now, I’m sure she’s at home, missing me.
“I’m trying to keep the relationship light.
“I usually have a girl at different locations I go to.”
Aiva asked why he couldn’t just pick one girl and settle with her.
Marvin responded: “Why pick one when I can have all?
“I’m now a changed man.
“But I have a girlfriend from Australia.
“We met in 2022 August/September, and I’m trying to stick to her.”