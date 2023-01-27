BBTitans: Marvins warns Blue Aiva not to touch his penis

Big Brother Titans housemate, Marvins, has told fellow housemate, Blue Aiva, not to touch his penis.

Aiva made a move to touch Marvins’s lower body, and the latter gave the warning, saying she should not do that.

He said: “You can’t touch here.

“I’m reserving it for my girlfriend.”

Following his response, Aiva curiously inquired: “So you have a girlfriend?”

Marvin retorted: “I didn’t get in here single.

“She’ll get jealous and hurt if I try anything because she’s watching me.

“Right now, I’m sure she’s at home, missing me.

“I’m trying to keep the relationship light.

“I usually have a girl at different locations I go to.”

Aiva asked why he couldn’t just pick one girl and settle with her.

Marvin responded: “Why pick one when I can have all?

“I’m now a changed man.

“But I have a girlfriend from Australia.

“We met in 2022 August/September, and I’m trying to stick to her.”