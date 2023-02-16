BBTitans: Biggie doles out punishment to five Housemates

Big Brother has meted out punishment to five Titans housemates for breaking house rules.

The Housemates guilty of the offence are Head of House, Thabang and Nana, Marvin, Blue Aiva and Kanaga Jnr.

The five housemates were caught on camera whispering and communicating with codes.

The five offenders were given tasks to complete by Thursday evening, while the remaining housemates were warned not to offer any assistance to those undergoing punishment.

While giving out the punishment, Biggie said it was merely a slap on the wrist and housemates who violate house rules would henceforth get stiffer punishment.

Biggie also warned housemates who see the show as a platform for sending shout-out messages to desist from doing so as this will no longer be tolerated in the house.

This is coming less than 24 hours to the weekly wager presentation.

Titans housemates lost their 75 per cent wager last week and are under pressure for a good presentation this week.

Another wager loss will most likely result in a food crisis in the house.

