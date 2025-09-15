BBNaijaS10: Zita wins HoH again, picks Kola as house guest

Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate, Zita, has again taken over as Head of House (HOH), cementing her position as one of the strongest contenders in the game.

The competitive HoH challenger, held on Monday evening, saw housemates battle fiercely for the coveted title, but Zita’s focus and strategy earned her the win for the second time this season.

As part of her privileges, Zita was tasked with picking a house guest and she chose Kola.

This decision has already sparked conversations among viewers about possible alliances and game strategies.

Her latest victory gives her immunity from eviction for the week, further boosting her chances of staying in the house as the competition heats up.

