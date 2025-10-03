BBNaijaS10: Video as father receives Faith after disqualification

It was a nostalgic homecoming as Faith Adewale, recently disqualified from Big Brother Naija Season 10, was warmly received by his father, who assured him of love and support despite the setback.

In a video that has since gone viral, Faith’s father encouraged him with uplifting words, saying: “Don’t worry, you’re great, don’t worry, you’ve done well, no doubt about that.

“You are fantastic. We love you. It shall continue to be well. Nobody can truncate your destiny.”

Faith’s disqualification came on Thursday after a heated disagreement with fellow housemate Sultana turned physical, a direct violation of the show’s rules prohibiting violence.

The organisers ordered his immediate removal from the house.

The was a major twist in the competition, as Faith had already been announced among the top 10 finalists ahead of Sunday’s final.

The others are Kola, Imisi, Isabella, Sultana, Jason Jae, Mensan, Koyin, Kaybobo, and Dede.