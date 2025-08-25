BBNaijaS10: Rooboy dethrones Jason Jae to become new HoH

Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate, Rooboy, has taken over as Head of House (HOH), just 24 hours after Jason Jae was initially crowned.

Jason Jae, who had clinched the HOH crown on Sunday for week five, was forced to defend his title in the Monday showdown but eventually lost to Rooboy.

The unexpected twist, introduced by Big Brother as part of this season’s games, saw Rooboy outplay fellow contenders Kulture and Jason Jae in the HOH challenger game.

As the winner, Rooboy gained the privilege to choose a deputy and a house guest.

In a show of loyalty, Rooboy selected Zita as his house guest: a gesture of reciprocity, as Zita had chosen him last week when she wore the HOH crown.

Post Views: 22