BBNaijaS10: I’m scared my mom won’t take me back home – Dede

Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate, Dede, has expressed her desire to stay back in Biggie’s house even after the reality show comes to an end.

Dede made this known during her diary session.

She spoke to Big Brother about her fears of returning home, admitting she was uncertain about her mother’s reaction to her participation in the show.

“Yes Big Brother, I would like to know if it’s possible to stay back after the show because I don’t know if I’ll be home.

“I think I’m scared of my mom, especially after what happened last week Sunday. I don’t know if she will want to take me back. Can I stay back?” she asked.

In a humorous remark to lighten the moment, Biggie responded: “Then it will become a Dede’s house.”

The exchange quickly garnered reactions from fans, who noted both Dede’s emotional honesty and the playful bond she continues to share with Biggie.