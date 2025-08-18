BBNaijaS10: Conflicts, open secrets and goodbyes

Big Brother season 10 has continued to give fans and viewers a ten over ten entertainment and this weekend was no exception.

The housemates outdid themselves on Saturday, giving a superb performance in their wager presentation, even Big Brother was impressed.

In an interesting twist, Sultana, one of the female housemates countered Victory’s claim that he has never made advances to any woman in the house.

According to her, Victory not only said he loves her, he asked for her hand in marriage.

This claim left the other housemates in shock and started up new conversations.

However, the claim did not kill the vibe of the house as the Saturday night party was electrifying as usual but the day did not end without the usual drama that is common after the Saturday party.

Imisi had an altercation with Kaybobo and Faith that got the whole house riled up.

This episode amongst others left the housemates thinking that Imisi goes out of her way to incite her fellow housemates and create trouble

As it’s the usual practice in the BIG Brother Naija Reality Show on Sundays, two house mates were evicted out of the house.

Otega and Kanyinkunmi became the 4th and 5th housemates to leave the house.

Big brother also announced Jayson Jae as the most Influential player of the week and to cap up the already eventful evening Doris became the third female head of house after the head of house game later that night.

Kanyinkunmi’s eviction came as a shock and has left the remaining housemates stepping up their game and changing strategies in a race for the prize money.

Kanyinkunmi admitted that he became distracted in the game and “didn’t put himself out there” enough, a decision that cost him a spot in the competition.

Otega described his time in the Big Brother house as an enjoyable experience and revealed his plans to launch a culinary programme titled King of Spices.

The fans look forward to an even more interesting week as Doris defends her HOH title and the housemates get used to the absence of their evicted counterparts.

