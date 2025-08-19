BBNaijaS10: 20 housemates risk possible eviction in week four

Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemates are facing a tense week as 20 contestants have been placed on possible eviction following the Week Four Head of House (HoH) challenge.

The housemates were tasked with finding an envelope containing an immunity card, but none were successful, automatically nominating them for eviction.

Recall that Doris and Zita went head-to-head in the final stage of the HoH contest.

After an intense battle, Zita emerged victorious, reclaiming the crown and becoming the second female to secure back-to-back HoH titles this season.

Her win guaranteed her safety for the week and gave her the power to save two housemates through the “Tree of Trinkets” twist. She chose Faith and Mensan.

Big Brother had restricted Zita from saving her preferred housemate, Rooboy as he was tagged the “House Snail” due to his poor performance in the HOH challenge.

In a later announcement, Big Brother noted that none of the contestants found the hidden immunity envelope during the house-wide scavenger hunt, meaning all other housemates, except Jason Jae, who earned protection as the “Most Influential Player”, were automatically up for possible eviction.

As a result, 20 housemates, including Doris, Big Soso, Bright Morgan, Dede, Gigi Jasmine, Imisi, Isabella, Joanna, Kaybobo, Kola, Koyin, Kuture, Mide, Rooboy, Sultana, Thelma Lawson, Tracy, and Victory, are now at risk of leaving the show.

The development has heightened tension in the house, with alliances being tested and emotions running high.

Fans now have the final say, as their votes will determine which housemates remain in the game and which ones exit during Sunday’s live eviction show.

