BBNaija’s Yousef signs management deal with WildFlower

Model, Entrepreneur and ex-Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Yusuf Garba, popularly known as Yousef, has signed with the management of WildFlower.

Under this deal, the management will maximise on Yousef’s skills, including fashion, acting, brand influencing and travel.

The reality star officially signed to WildFlower Management, a subsidiary of WildFlower PR and Company, an award-winning public relations, communications and media firm, with expertise in customised strategic campaigns in the areas of personal publicity, development communication, entertainment PR, new media PR, specialised corporate communications and reputation management.

WildFlower Management has under its portfolio Nollywood superstar entrepreneur and producer Mercy Johnson Okojie.

In 2021, the company bagged the Strategic Communications Agency of the year from the National Quality Conference.