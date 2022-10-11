BBNaija’s Rico Swavey involved in auto crash

Reality TV star, Patrick Fakoya, popularly known as Rico Swavey, has been involved in an auto crash.

His fellow ex-housemate in Big Brother Naija season 3, Alex Asogwa aka Alex Unusual, shared the sad news on her Twitter page on Tuesday.

According to her, the accident occurred “hours ago”, adding that the doctors were trying to resuscitate Rico Swavey as of the time she left the hospital.

Alex further asked fans to put Rico Swavey in their prayers, as he was in a critical position.

She also said that she was staying positive concerning the sad occurrence, as she also shared a screenshot of the tweet on her Instagram story.

Alex, however, did not state where the accident occurred or how it happened.The model tweeted, “Good morning sweethearts. Please put @iamricoswavey in your prayers today.

“He was involved in a ghastly accident hours ago and the doctors are still trying to resuscitate him as I just left the hospital. It’s really critical.

“I’m staying positive. #PrayForRicoSwavey”

Following her announcement, fellow BBNaija stars and fans took to the comment section to say words of prayers for Rico Swavey.

Wathoni from BBNaija season 5 said, “Praying for healing and God’s mercies.”

A fan, @sarahkelvin9, tweeted, “God of the 11th hour will visit him. He shall come out of this in Jesus name.”