BBNaija’s Pere speaks on report he’s dating Kogi Governor’s wife

Big Brother Nigeria season 5 “Shine Ya Eye” second runner up, Pere Egbi, popularly referred to as Pere, has reacted to a social media post that he is dating Rashidat Bello, the wife of the Kogi state Governor and presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Yahaya Bello.

Pere’s reaction came on the heels of a Twitter post by a United States of America-based journalist, Jackson Ude.

Ude had on his Twitter handle tweeted in a now-deleted post: “Why is #BBNaija Pere Egbi all over the place with Kogi First Lady, Rashida Bello?

“Gist around Abuja says that they are lovers. Egbi and Mrs Bello are said to have been sighted severally at the Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

“The gist is that when they first met, First Lady gifted Egbi N5 million.”

Reacting to the tweet on Tuesday on his official Twitter handle, Pere said Ude’s claim was a “demonic lie”.

The 35-year-old reality star tweeted: “For the records, the publication about me and the First Lady of Kogi State is a demonic lie and a figment of a diseased imagination of Jackson Ude and those retweeting that rubbish

“They must answer me in court both in Nigeria and in the United States of America where he is based.”