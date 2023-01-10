BBNaija’s Maria apologises to Apostle Selman for ‘mix up’

Big Brother Naija star, Maria Chike Benjamin, has apologised to the Founder of The Covenant Nation, Apostle Joshua Selman, after she mistook him for a certain “Apostle” she was accused of having an affair with.

She had earlier said she and her partner laughed out loud after coming across the prayer the cleric shared on Twitter.

Realising that she mistook Selman for someone else, Maria pleaded for forgiveness.

She wrote: “I stand corrected.

“My apologies to Apostle for getting names mixed up/wrong.

“Find it in your good heart to forgive my innocent tweet.

“Remain blessed.”