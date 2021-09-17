BBNaija: Why I revealed Biggie’s prank to Nini — Saga

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye Saga has finally opened up to Biggie why he called off his task.

Recall that The Eagle Online had earlier reported that Biggie ordered Saga to secretly prank Nini for a week.

During the housemate’s diary session, he admitted that he couldn’t keep the act up due to his attachment to Nini.

He said: “Nini is very smart so I didn’t start immediately.

“I took my time.

“When I started the task in the evening and it got to her until she said I should not talk to her again.

“At this point, I knew that I had done the task but I didn’t know for how long the task should go.

“She got into a fight with Cross and I had to leave my character and intervene.

“If the fight didn’t happen, I would have continued the task.

“I passed the task up to a point, but I think I failed the task.

“I suspect Liquorose is also on the same task and she’s doing a good job.

“I am quite attached to Nini so it was a bit harder.”

Recall that Biggie instructed Saga to pick a fight with Nini on Tuesday.

The prank task came with the offer of 200 Abeg Naira and 100 BB Token.

However, barely 20 hours after the prank task was issued, Saga ratted himself out following Nini’s emotional outburst after an altercation with Cross.