Lucy has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija House Season 5.

All housemates were nominated for possible eviction except for the Head of House, Erica, who was disqualified from the reality TV show for gross misconduct.

Surprisingly, the only housemate that got evicted from the house was Lucy.

She was evicted after scoring the lowest number of votes from the public on Sunday.

However, she left the house in a dramatic way, not hugging or shaking any of the other housemates and simply waving and saying: “Bye, it was a pleasure.”

She later told host show, Ebuka, that she did not hug anyone or say bye so she would not exhibit any emotion.