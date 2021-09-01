BBNaija: Why I am free-spirited — Tega 

Big Brother Naija’s Married housemate, Tega Dominic, has shared a surprising revelation about her family.

In a chat with co-housemate Cross, Tega revealed that her father who passed on early this year was a dedicated clergyman.

While detailing the circumstances leading to his demise, Tega revealed that the loss changed her outlook on life and made her more free-spirited.

Tega has been trending for nearly 24 hours amid new videos circulating of her in bed with co-housemate Boma.

In the wake of the videos, Tega’s husband shared a post on Instagram announcing that he cheated on his wife in their matrimonial home.

The housemate’s marital woes and actions expectedly sparked major negative reaction from fans and viewers of the show.