BBNaija: Whitemoney hospitalised nine days after big win + Video

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney, has been hospitalised, leading to a “break in transmission” in his activities.

Whitemoney made this known himself via his Instagram page on Tuesday, with a video accompanying his revelation.

The video, which showed him lying in bed and taking a drip bag, was shared on his Instastory, with the caption: “Good morning, break in transmission. We will be back shortly.”

Since his win two Sundays ago, the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye winner has been actively involved in media rounds, meet and greets, party hosting, amongst other activities.

During these few days, Whitemoney had hosted events and parties in Kano and Abuja.

Videos and pictures from his Instagram page also suggested that the entertainer has also been busy with filming projects.