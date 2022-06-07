BBNaija: Whitemoney gifted N37 million on his birthday by fans

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Whitemoney, has been gifted N37 million cheque on his birthday.

Whitemoney joins the list of former reality TV stars who have been gifted with cash and car gifts on their birthdays.

The winner of the sixth season of the reality TV show turned 30 on June 6, 2022 and was surprised by his die-hard fans with the surprise gift.

Only recently, Saskay was gifted a car by her fans on her 22nd birthday.

A visibly excited Saskay took to her Instagram Live as she shared a video of the red exotic car gift.

It would be recalled that her fellow season six housemate, Liquorose, was also gifted with a Mercedes Benz on her birthday.

From Bam Bam to Tacha and Dorathy, the list of reality TV stars whose fans have gone out of their way to spoil them with expensive gifts appears to be growing.