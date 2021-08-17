BBNaija: White Money, Pere confront each other

Big Brother Naija housemates, White Money and Pere, had a fight after a game on Monday night.

It all started after Cross introduced a game: “Whisper,” to the house during the course of Monday in the house.

This involved a housemate whispering something about another housemate to someone and you can’t tell the person involved about the question.

When Angel was selected and she whispered something about Pere to Emmanuel, Pere claimed he thought it was White Money and he walked back after the game and asked what was said.

Pere, who moved towards White Money, who was lying down, was heard saying: “What did you ask Bro?

“Tell me to my face.”

Pere also moved his belt, but claimed he did that because it was tight on his waist after the housemates interpreted it as him trying to start a physical fight.

White Money on his own part said Pere was trying to pin him down, bully and intimidate him with the way he moved towards him.

As the issue escalated and other housemates took White Money’s side, he was heard saying: “Don’t ever try that thing with me.

“It’s because we are in the house.

“I would have dealt with you.

“I know you don’t like me, but don’t ever do that again.

“I’m not a small boy.

“Do you know me before from anywhere?

“I’m not a kid.

“I’m from the street.

“I’ll f*ck you up.

“Don’t come to me and try to pull your belt at me.

“Who do you think you are?”

As other housemates accused Pere of bullying, Maria demanded he should apologise to White Money, but he refused.

This went on even after Maria and Boma took them to the garden to talk.

White Money, who also recalled that this was not the first time Pere disrespected him, demanded for respect from him in tasks involving both of them.