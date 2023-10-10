BBNaija: What I’ll first do from my N120m cash prize — Ilebaye

The winner of the Big Brother Naija All Stars edition, Ilebaye, has unveiled her priorities when it comes to spending her cash prize money of N120 million.

Ilebaye spoke on what her topmost priority would be in reaction to the question of one of her fans on the issue.

The question came after Ilebaye was presented with the money among many other prizes by the organisers of the show.

She said: “Once the N120 million gets to my account, I won’t buy anything; I will give my tithe to God to thank him for the grace he gave me.”