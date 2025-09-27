BBNaija Week 9: Zita gets double strike after Rooboy clash

Ayomide Erhabor

The BBNaija house never runs short of drama. And this week, Zita found herself on the wrong side of Big Brother’s rulebook after her explosive outburst at Rooboy, getting a double strike. After the altercation that saw Zita pour food on Rooboy during a shouting match, Big Brother wasted no time in issuing her a double strike.

The punishment is a serious blow. One more strike, and Zita faces automatic disqualification. Fans online are already divided: some say Biggie was too harsh, others argue Zita deserved the penalty for crossing a red line.

In an unexpected turn, Zita tried to make things right this morning by pulling Rooboy aside to apologise. To her relief, Rooboy accepted.

He admitted he’s wary of friendships that push him into such extremes but also confessed that he has his flaws too and holding a grudge wouldn’t be fair. Since then, the two have been spotted side by side, working on the wager and chatting as though the fiery clash never happened.

From the outside, it looks like the storm between Zita and Rooboy has blown over. But in the BBNaija house, where alliances shift overnight and tempers flare without warning, fans are already asking: is this peace genuine, or just the calm before the next eruption?