BBNaija Week 9: Sultana reclaims HoH crown in poetic twist

By Ayomide Erhabor

Big Brother Naija Season 10 entered Week 9 with yet another shake-up at the top: Sultana has been crowned the new Head of House – a win loaded with poetic justice for fans who’ve been following her rivalry with Faith.

Earlier in the season, Sultana had secured HoH bragging rights, only for Faith to snatch the seat from her during the twist of that week, a moment that many housemates and viewers saw as one of the most ruthless power plays yet.

Now, in Week 9, the tables have turned. Faith’s reign has come to an end, and it’s Sultana who’s holding the reins.

In true Big Brother fashion, the twist didn’t stop there. Joanna has been chosen as Sultana’s guest in the luxury HoH room, sparking fresh speculation about alliances and strategy moves for the week ahead.

Elsewhere, the house’s less glamorous title, House Snail, has fallen once again to Rooboy, who has now carried the sluggish tag more than once this season.

On the flip side, the most influential figure in the house remains Faith, whose ability to dominate tasks, steer narratives, and secure loyalty has kept her at the center of almost every major development so far.

With Sultana now at the helm, the house faces a fresh test of leadership. Will she use her regained power to settle scores and prove herself, or will the pressures of Week 9 crack her strategy? Either way, her return to the throne marks one of the season’s most dramatic HoH shifts yet.

