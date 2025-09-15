BBNaija Week 7: Those evicted on Sunday and other juicy details

Sunday night, September 14, 2025 brought another dramatic twist to BBNaija Season 10. Denari and Tracy were both evicted during the live show, cutting the house down to 12 contestants.

The atmosphere was charged as Ebuka Obi-Uchndu carried out the eviction announcement, leaving shock and heavy emotions in the house.

With the exit of two housemates, the mantle of the Head of House fell on Koyin, who secured the crown after a heated challenge. He selected Jason Jae as his deputy to share the HoH lounge.

Faith was not left in the shadows. His peers once again voted him the Most Influential Player of the Week, proving that his presence in the house continues to shape strategies and alliances.

The week was also defined by the aftershocks of the fake eviction twist. Dede, Joanna, and Rooboy returned from the secret room during the “Soft Life Week”. Their reappearance threw the house into turmoil.

Dede’s closeness with Kola reignited speculation, while Isabella found herself at the centre of tension. She had previously admitted to Jason Jae that Koyin would have more time with her in Dede’s absence, only to confront Koyin later when he continued sharing a bed with her. These shifts forced emotional reckonings and stoked old rivalries.

Beyond romance and alliances, quarrels over control and accountability added fire to the week. Thelma Lawson clashed with Imisi over partying and drinks management, while skipped meetings and messy chores sparked debates over responsibility. Meanwhile, alliances were being quietly reshaped as housemates tried to adjust to the trio’s return.

The drama didn’t end with interpersonal conflicts. Big Brother rolled out new sponsored tasks — from Guinness to Indomie — pushing the housemates’ creativity and endurance. A standout challenge was the Role-Swap Task, where contestants impersonated one another for a day. Laughter and awkwardness filled the house as Kaybobo took on Kola’s mannerisms and others stepped into each other’s shoes, giving fans hilarious clips to dissect.

By the end of the week, it was clear the house had been completely reset: two housemates gone, a new Head of House steering the ship, and three returning players shaking up loyalties. With just a few weeks left, the tension is thick, the relationships volatile, and the strategies harder to hide.

Quick Facts Sheet

Evicted September 14, 2025: Denari and Tracy

Remaining housemates: 12

New Head of House: Koyin

HoH Guest/Deputy: Jason Jae

Most Influential Player (Week 7): Faith.

