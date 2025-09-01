BBNaija Week 5, 6 Recap: Double eviction shock, no-vote twist, chaotic live show

The fifth week inside Biggie’s house proved that even without evictions, the drama never sleeps. From surprise kisses and creepy crawlies to chaotic parties and a twist that saved everyone from the chopping block, here’s everything that went down, step by step.

The fifth week kicked off with a shocker as Victory and Gigi Jasmine were evicted from the house during the live show. The night didn’t end there: a sack-race-style challenge crowned Jason Jae as Interim Head of House. He picked Koyin as his guest in the HoH lounge, while Mide was tagged as House Snail for the week.

As the evictions sank in, housemates regrouped. Ebuka’s probing questions during the live show continued to echo, particularly stirring tension between Ivatar and Mensan. By Monday, Jason’s interim rule was already being tested as the house braced for the official HoH games.

Jason Jae’s short-lived HoH stint still left a mark: less than 12 hours after choosing Koyin as his interim guest, clips of Koyin’s noisy late-night antics annoying Big Soso sparked laughter and side-eyes in the house.

On Monday, the full Head of House challenge ended with Rooboy claiming the official HoH crown for Week 5. He chose Zita as his guest in the lounge. But the real headline came from the Tree of Trinkets: Rooboy drew a “Nullify Nominations” card, instantly cancelling all nominations and declaring Week 5 a no-eviction week.

Before the twist was revealed, Biggie had announced Faith, Ivatar, Sultana, Tracy, and Thelma Lawson as being up for eviction but those votes were later nullified.

Biggie didn’t let discipline slide though. Bright Morgan, Doris, Isabella, Kola, Mensan, Rooboy, Sultana, and Thelma Lawson all received final warnings for microphone infringements, while Sultana faced an additional punishment for failing to show up when the warnings were read.

Moving on, Biggie unleashed the “Face Your Fears” theme with insects, surprises, and mental challenges that tested the housemates’ nerves. Between the screams, some contestants shared emotional confessions and built unexpected bonds.

Takes like The Munch It Task were carried out and this particular one, split housemates into themed conversation groups, including teams like Jason Jae, Koyin, Bright Morgan and Rooboy, Thelma Lawson, Isabella. What started as a sponsor-driven exercise turned into playful competition, while also fueling fresh strategy talk in the lounge.

The house failed their weekly wager, which meant tighter budgets and more pressure heading into the weekend. With no evictions looming, this setback added a different kind of tension.

Saturday night’s party was hyped as usual, but the aftermath left bruises. Official updates described it as a “turn up of horror” — with messy behaviour spilling into brutal honesty sessions afterwards.

The Season 10 housemates confronted each other about boundaries and relationships, making the night one of the most dramatic of the season so far.

With no one up for eviction thanks to Rooboy’s trinket twist, Ebuka turned the spotlight on housemates’ behaviour. He grilled Bright Morgan, Ivatar, Kola, Tracy, Rooboy, and Faith, forcing them to address relationship triangles, double standards, and strategy. Tensions flared, reputations wobbled, and fans were left buzzing — proving that even a no-eviction week can be explosive.

Just when viewers thought the week had exhausted its drama, the live show closed with a power shift. Sultana seized the coveted Head of House crown for Week 6, a move that instantly repositions her as a central figure in the game. She chose Big Soso as her guest in the HoH lounge, signaling a possible new alliance, while Joanna was handed the dreaded House Snail title, condemned to chores and restrictions that could test her resilience. It was a fitting cap to a week defined by twists, warnings, and shifting loyalties — and a setup for fresh tensions in the days ahead.

With Sultana now in charge, Biggie’s house marches into Week 6 more unsettled than ever. Alliances are shaky, warnings are still hanging overhead, and fans are already asking: who will crack first when the safety net disappears?

