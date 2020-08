Big Brother Naija housemates Wathoni and BrightO got viewers speculating on Friday night following their suggestive movements under the sheets.

Though, BrightO seem to have a thing for Wathoni because they have been spending some time together lately, he was initially interested in Dorathy.

However, he has ended any hope of a potential relationship with Dorathy.

Meanwhile, Dorathy had hinted on being attracted to him at the beginning of the week.