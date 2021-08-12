BBNaija: Viewers react as housemates defy Pere’s cooking orders

Big Brother Naija season 6 Shine Ya Eye housemate, White Money, in the early hours of Thursday disregarded the Head of House Pere’s order to relieve him of kitchen duties.

Pere had told the housemates in the lounge that WhiteMoney will no longer be the one to cook for them.

According to him, he needs to stop the kitchen monopoly White Money had enjoyed since they came into the house three weeks ago.

However, at about 2am on Thursday (today), White Money went into the kitchen to prepare a meal for himself.

Quickly, other housemates who were awake joined him to eat the meal.

This has generated a lot of reactions from viewers.

Here are some reactions: @Becky wrote: “When grace is on you, HMS stay up till up till 2am to enjoy your food, whitemomey still cooked.”

@Barrah_A wrote: “It’s the fact that housemates are eating White Money’s food by disregarding HOH directives.

“They are all disrespecting the emblem of office of the HOH.”

@Johnzinmi said: “See don’t ever fight Grace, you will see disgrace, housemates had to wait for 2:AM to eat Whitemoney’s food.

“The same person, 36, said he should not cook again because of Hate…

“Whitemoney our winner of BBNaija season 6.”

@Egi_nupe: “So, these housemates waited for Pere and Maria to go to bed then Whitemoney entered the kitchen to cook alone and they all converged to dine.

“Whitemoney = 2, Pere/Maria = 0.”