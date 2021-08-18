BBNaija: Video shows Pere lied about White Money not shaking him

A video, which countered Pere’s claim of White Money not giving him a handshake when he got into the Big Brother house, has been shared online.

Pere had made the claim after being dragged to the garden by Maria and Boma to apologise to White Money who he had a clash with after a game on Monday.

Maintaining that White Money was given information about him and Maria being the wildcards by an outside source, the housemate, who refused to apologise for his action, added that White Money refused to shake his hands or look into his eyes after he got into the house because of the information he was privy to.

However a video which showed that White Money shook his hands when he got into the house has been shared online.