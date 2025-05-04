BBNaija twins lead anti-cyberbullying campaign at Caleb University

The Department of Mass Communication, Caleb University, Lagos organised a campaign against cyberbullying to create awareness on the rising cases of unlawful behaviour on digital platforms. To put it simply, cyberbullying can take many forms – sending hate messages or threats to a person’s email account or cell phone, spreading rumours online through texts, posting hurtful or threatening messages on social networking sites and web pages, or stealing a person’s account information to cause embarrassment.

The cyberbullying campaign, titled: “Say No To Cyber Bullying,” was held at the university’s campus in the Imota area of Lagos State.

It featured a drama presentation and a health talk by the sponsor: Fidson Pharmaceuticals, represented by one of its officials, Ujunwa Eke. The highlight of the programme was the discussion segment that featured ex-Big Brother Naija housemates: Handi and Wanni.

The programme coordinator, Dr. Charles Adewale, spoke on the essence of the programme and thanked the television reality show stars for appearing at the programme to shed light on the topic, which has gained more attention lately. Adewale said: “It is about cyberbullying. We are lucky to have distinguished Nigerians among us, the wonderful twins of Big Brother Naija. They were engaged in the essence of the campaign against cyberbullying.”

Handi and Wanni shared the experience in the hands of social media trolls and called for measures to check the act, which many regarded as a detrimental consequence of technological advancement.

For Handi, she said: “The move to check cyberbullying is an important campaign in the world today. We had our first experience at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), precisely at the 300-level. We had a roommate, and along the way, a dispute occurred. She took pictures of us sleeping and uploaded them online. That was the first experience. My sister was shocked and became indisposed for days. We have been bullied since, even before we went to BBNaija. But we have developed a thick skin and no longer move by whatever anyone says.”

Xanni chipped in: “To combat it, choose positivity instead of negativity. People are fond of bullying others online. Typing negatively about people online is like witchcraft. If you see people online, type positive things. We can collectively stop this abusive campaign online.”

The duo rounded up the show with a challenge to the audience to rid society of the menace. “Address the issue at the higher level. Let’s be an upstander, not a bystander,” they chorused.

The department held a similar Communication for Development campaign last year. The campaign, which focused on social media addiction, brought to light the dangers inherent in unguarded use of social media among people of different age groups.

