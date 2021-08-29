BBNaija: The more I get to know Whitemoney, the more I love him — Pere

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemates, Pere and Whitemoney seem to have patched up their differences.

After the Saturday night party, the housemates appear to have had an amazing night with no exceptions with Pere, Whitemoney and some other housemates stumbling out of the party room.

While the housemates were laughing hard, Pere put his hands around Whitemoney’s shoulder and admitted that he had gotten fond of him.

Pere disclosed that the more he got to know Whitemoney, the more he liked him.

In response to that, they put their shoulders around each other and laughed.

Whitemoney also said that he loved Pere.

Pere said, “The more I get to know this guy, the more I get to really like this guy.”