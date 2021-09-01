BBNaija: Tega, Boma kiss barely 24 hours after duvet moment + Video

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemates, Boma and Tega have been spotted in a footage kissing for 15 seconds as fellow housemates cheered them on.

This is coming after Boma and Tega who is married, were spotted fondling each other under the duvet.

The two housemates kissed during lights out, barely 24 hours after their duvet moment trended on social media.

Meanwhile, Tega disclosed to Liquorose and Boma about what her reaction would be when her husband says he no longer wants to be married to her after she is out of the reality show.

Tega stated that she will move on with her life because she’s the one who has everything and the fame.

Prior to this conversation, the housemate has repeatedly said that she has her husband’s backing to do anything in the house.

Her husband who also reacted to fellow housemate, Saga sucking her boobs, had said that she was living up to the content he signed for on the BBNaija show.

He also professed his love for his wife.