BBNaija: Team Jolli, Team Premium emerge winners in SuperSport’s Football Season task

As part of activities to kick off the 2021/22 football season, the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemates participated in a challenge organized by SuperSport on Thursday, 12 August.

The task involved all 23 housemates split into four teams’ namely: Team Premium, Team Compact, Team Max and Team Jolli. The team names were inspired by the DStv and GOtv packages.

The task tagged ‘Unbeatable Football’, had two rounds; the first round involved a crossword and Jigsaw puzzle, while the second round was an art task.

For the first round, each team was asked to solve the crossword puzzle by identifying five clubs from the 20 English Premier League clubs using letters provided to them, while the Jigsaw puzzle involved the teams identifying logos of two football league competitions broadcast on SuperSport.

Team Jolli, made up of Liquorose, Yousef, Maria, Arin and Emmanuel, were announced winners of the first round, and the team was gifted a cash prize of N1.5 million.

The second round was the art task. The teams were presented with a canvas frame and painting materials and asked to draw any painting that represents what “unbeatable” meant to their team.

The art work could revolve around family, work and lifestyle. Each team was allotted five minutes to present and share the inspiration behind their masterpiece.

Team Premium, consisting of Angel, Saga, Nini, Kayvee, Michael, and Cross, bagged the sum of N1.5 million to be split amongst themselves as they emerged winners of this round.

DStv ‘Unbeatable Football’ and GOtv ‘Our Home, Our Football’ campaigns for the 2021/21 football season are offering customers a range and depth of action on SuperSport!

Football fans on DStv and GOtv get to witness a brand new season of Premier League and La Liga starting today Friday 13, August 2021 as well as other football titles such as Serie A, UEFA Champions League, Emirates FA Cup and recently added, the UEFA Europa League.

Customers can take advantage of the limited time offer, Biggie Goals Promo to stay connected to the best football titles and cup tournaments this season. The DStv HD decoder, dish kit and one-month Compact subscription is now N9,900, while the GOtv decoder, GOtenna with a one-month Max subscription is N6,900.

Visit www.dstvafrica.com and www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the 2021/2022 Football Season experience or download the MyDStv and MyGOtv for other self-service options and for the Auto-Renewal option to stay connected to quality entertainment without interruptions.

With the DStv Explora, you can pause, rewind or record the exciting moments of the match. And while you’re on the move, stream the match via the DStv App, which is free for download on the Apple and Google Play store and can be used on up to five devices.