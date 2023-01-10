BBNaija star under fire for lying about her age

BBNaija star, Desire Okoebor, popularly known as Chichi, has been under fire for about six hours for sharing her birthday post and stating that she is 23 years old.

On January 9, 2023, the celebrity made a post on social media implying that January 10, 2023 is her 23rd birthday.

After the post, fellow housemate Allysyn then took to Twitter to post a tweet.

“23 my ass,” Allysyn wrote.

While there is no mention of anyone’s name in the tweet, social media users have connected this post to Allysyn mocking Chichi, implying that the latter is lying about her age.

They have also dug up throwback pictures of Chichi, claiming that she is over 40 years old and lying about her age.

The photos were from 2013 and 2014.

In their opinion, the pictures don’t present her as a teenager.

Paying no mind to the criticisms that have been trailing her, Chichi went ahead and shared pictures of herself.

She wrote: “Officially the world’s Chichi’s Day, 23 and blessed.”