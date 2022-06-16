BBNAIJA ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Reunion, WWTBAM, exciting shows on GOtv this June

Looking to watch something captivating this month? Well, there’s an array of shows on GOtv bound to keep you glued to your television screens!

You get to witness the final episodes of BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Reunion, the first live action on ESPN and the continuation of other exciting shows, currently on air!

Let’s dive straight in!

BBNAIJA ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Reunion

Get ready for some table-shaking moments when housemates from the Big Brother Naija Season 6 gather to relive memorable incidents from their stay in the widely watched show. This is the final week of the reunion and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is ready to grill the housemates and get them to reveal secrets hidden from the viewers. Tune in this week on Africa Magic Urban (Channel 6) at 10:00pm and Africa Magic Family (Channel 2) at 10:30pm.

PFL: Collard vs Martine, MLS, Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles FC, Others on ESPN

The first live action on ESPN arrives on the evening on Friday 17 June, as PFL (Professional Fighters League) 4: Collard vs Martinez takes centre stage at 11:30pm LIVE on ESPN (Channel 37). This Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event at the Overtime Arena in Atlanta will be headlined by a featherweight main event between Clay Collard and Alexander Martinez. ESPN then switches focus to Major League Soccer (MLS), with back-to-back matches on the evening of Saturday 18 June: the Seattle Sounders host Los Angeles FC at 8pm LIVE on ESPN, before the Portland Timbers visit Los Angeles Galaxy at 10pm LIVE on ESPN.

Who Wants to be a Millionaire (WWTBAM)

The ‘Rebirth’ season of ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire’ continues this month. You can’t afford to miss out on the suspense, tension, excitement or disappointment that makes the show a must-watch. Sit back and enjoy suspense-filled episodes anchored by witty and engaging veteran host, Frank Edoho! Tune into Africa Magic Urban (Channel 6) and Africa Magic Family (Channel 2) on Sundays at 8:30pm.

Lions’ Den

If you are looking forward to starting a business and getting investors’ funding, then Lions’ Den is a must-watch for you! This show brims with informative pitches, expert feedback on the pitches as well as suspense from the judges’ verdict on business ideas presented. To watch business reality show, tune into Africa Magic Urban (Channel 6) and Africa Magic Family (Channel 2) on Saturdays at 8:00pm.

My Big Bozza Cook-off

It’s a battle of chefs on the Big Bozza cook-off show. If you identify as a foodie, get set to watch Funny Chef and Chef Mbombi display their culinary skills on air to delight the judges and be proclaimed the top cook for each edition of the show. It’s going to be fun as you also get to hone your culinary skills. Tune into Honey TV (Channel 57) at 5:30pm on Thursdays.