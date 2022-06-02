BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ reunion, Pulse, Westworld S4, and other interesting titles on Showmax this June

Just like the gift that keeps giving, Showmax is constantly serving entertaining content to its subscribers. This month of June, there are new interesting titles to keep you entertained and glued to your screens.

Here are some of the new interesting titles on Showmax this June.

BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Reunion

The BBNaija reunion show is where all the secrets are revealed and the housemates voice their opinions since the Shine Ya Eye season wrapped last year with Whitemoney crowned king!

The Shine Ya Eye Reunion Show is hosted by the table-shaker and fashion guru Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. Who will crack under pressure? Who will bring the heat? Tune in on Showmax live to see the conversation with all 26 housemates.

The reunion starts streaming today, the 2nd of June, with new episodes Monday to Friday.

Pulse S1

Picked by The Hollywood Reporter as one of the 25 buzziest series at this year’s MIPTV, Pulse is about an international group of game creators who discover that survival is no longer just a game when an electromagnetic pulse bomb fries every electrical circuit in their office high-rise – and people’s heads.

Shot in South Africa and Mauritius, the Showmax Original is set to debut on the 23rd of June.

Westworld S4

One of Rotten Tomatoes’ most anticipated series of 2022, Westworld is a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth.

Inspired by the film written by Michael Crichton, Westworld has won seven Emmys to date. It has an 81% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and will be available to stream on Showmax from the 27th of June.

Peacemaker

John Cena reprises his Critics Choice Super Award-nominated role as Peacemaker, the jingoistic killer fighting for peace at any cost – no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

The hotly anticipated first series in the DC Extended Universe, HBO’s Peacemaker picks up where The Suicide Squad movie left off, with Peacemaker returning home after recovering from his encounter with Bloodsport – only to discover that his freedom comes at a price.

The series is currently available to binge on Showmax

Godzilla vs. Kong

The eighth biggest blockbuster of 2021, the super-sized creature-feature Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgård and Millie Bobby Brown.

Nominated for numerous awards for its visual effects, the epic next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse pits two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another, with humanity caught in the middle.

The blockbuster will be available from the 27th of June.

The Protégé

Action thriller The Protégé stars Maggie Q, as Anna, a skilled contract killer who was rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody.

When Moody is brutally killed, Anna sets out to avenge him, but a cat-and-mouse entanglement with an enigmatic killer turns deadly as the loose ends of a life spent killing weave themselves ever tighter.

The action thriller is available from the 20th of June.

Black Power: A British Story of Resistance

Narrated by Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya, this documentary film looks at the 60s and 70s through the eyes of the activists who were there and examines the socio-cultural movement that helped fuel hope and resilience, mobilised in protest of the apartheid system in South Africa, and ultimately started Britain on the road to being a more inclusive and diverse society.

Executive produced by Oscar winner Sir Steve McQueen and James Rogan. The documentary is currently streaming.

Station Eleven

Station Eleven follows the scattered survivors of a devastating global pandemic as they attempt to rebuild the world anew and hold on to the best of what’s been lost.

Based on the Arthur C Clarke Award-winning 2014 novel by Emily St John Mandel, the dystopian sci-fi drama has a 98% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is currently streaming.

Other interesting titles include Devils S2, Shining Vale, Superstore S6, The Bay S2, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, John and the Hole, and Uprising amongst others.

To watch all these titles and more from as low as N1,200, visit www.showmax.com to get started.