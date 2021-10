Housemate of the Season 6 of reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Yousef, has lost his brother.

The former housemate of the Shine Ya Eye edition of the reality TV show revealed this on his social media handle.

The high school teacher wrote: “Hello everyone, I just lost my eldest brother and I’m going to be off for a bit… Your prayers and condolences would be immensely appreciated… Thank you.”