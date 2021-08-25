BBNaija Season 6: Why Boma, Maria quarrelled

Big Brother Naija housemates, Boma and Maria, had a clash on Monday night.

The fight occurred as the housemates were preparing to sleep during lights out, with both in the same room.

As Boma talked and laughed while in the room Maria was sleeping in, she was heard telling him to leave if that’s what he wants to do.

Boma however fired back by asking if the room is hers or her father’s house.

Also, during a conversation with White Money and Emmanuel on Tuesday morning, he was also heard telling them that light sleepers shouldn’t have auditioned for the show as the room does not belong to one person.