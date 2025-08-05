BBNaija Season 10: Plot twists, power plays, and a whole lot of pressure

Big Brother is not playing this season. Just when we thought it couldn’t get any tougher for the housemates, Biggie continues to pull more twists and turns from his sleeves.

At the start of the season, we were told to expect the unexpected from Biggie, and he’s certainly delivering on that promise.

The Head of House dynamics have been particularly intense.

Last week, Jason Jae won the Head of House title and successfully defended it throughout the week.

This week, the drama escalated when Thelma won the Head of House Challenge on Sunday, only to lose it to Victory during Monday’s Head of House Challenger.

During the launch, Ebuka mentioned that housemates would have to earn the prize this season.

While many viewers initially thought this meant the usual fan-favourite voting system, Biggie had bigger plans.

At the live nomination show, a major revelation changed everything.

Each week, a minimum of 7.5 million naira can be added to the prize money. Starting with an initial 10 million naira, this means the total prize could reach the full 80 million naira cash prize by the season’s end, but only if the housemates earn it.

Biggie has also introduced a weekly reward system for the “most influential housemate”, with criteria that will be selected fresh each week.

This adds another layer of competition beyond the traditional challenges.

This week brought the most dramatic nomination process yet.

Instead of the familiar diary room nominations, Biggie left everything to chance. Housemates had to search for red envelopes scattered around the house, with each envelope containing either immunity or “better luck next time”.

The plot twist? None of the housemates managed to find an immunity envelope.

As a result, all housemates are up for eviction this week, with only two exceptions: Victory, who is automatically safe as Head of House, and KayinKunmi, who was saved by Victory, the Head of House.

The introduction of the mysterious “twinket” system has added yet another layer of unpredictability to the game.

After every nomination, the Head of House must pick a scroll from the twinket tree, and whatever’s written on that scroll determines what happens next.

Combined with all these unprecedented twists, this season has become the most unpredictable Big Brother experience yet.

Biggie is relentlessly keeping everyone guessing, and the tension in the house is at an all-time high.

With virtually the entire house vulnerable to elimination, this upcoming eviction could completely alter the game’s trajectory and power dynamics.

