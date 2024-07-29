BBNaija S9: Ndinne pair wins first custodian of house challenge

Ndinne pair of the Big Brother Naija Season 9 emerged winner of the first custodian challenge.

The duo won the first challenge held on Sunday night when 14 pairs of 24 housemates got into the house.

With this, the pair is automatically exempted from possible eviction in the first week of the “No loose Guard” edition.

The Ndinne pair has also been empowered to influence nominations for possible eviction in the first week of the show.

The duo was decorated with the custodian badge and given the custodian box, while they await further instruction from Biggie.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the challenge involved the 28 housemates picking a representative from each of the pairs, while the 14 representatives were made to pick plastic bottles hidden inside a pool of water.

Nneamaka, who represented the Ndinne duo, was able to pick the desired bottle with the custodian badge.

The housemates include an interesting line-up of a couple, two sets of identical twins, an aunt and a niece, and close-knit friends.

The housemates are in the house battling it out for the N100 million winning prize.

The show is expected to run for 10 weeks.

